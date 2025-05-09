New water treatment facility lauded as major milestone in redevelopment of Aliquippa

A new water treatment facility is being called a major milestone in the redevelopment of Aliquippa.

The water system has gone downhill in a big way since the end of the industrial period in Aliquippa about 50 years ago or so. Officials say that's all changed with a new water treatment and filtration facility. The people who live in Aliquippa and those who manage it say it could spark a renaissance when it comes to quality of life and industrial growth.

With the flick of a switch, so to speak, the Robert E. Rager Municipal Water Treatment and Filtration Facility started up on Friday.

KDKA-TV has documented Aliquippa's water woes for some time. Old lines and an ancient treatment plant were blamed for most of it, like the water being brown.

Ten years ago, authority chairman Matt Mottes and Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker began the process of changing that. To most people, it looks like massive tanks and valves, but it's the bedrock of what officials say is needed for any potential growth.

"If you want to build a new plant, we got the water for you. If you want to tap in and build a new house, we got the water for you," Walker said.

"God willing, we're on the right steps in the next couple of years of job creation," said real estate developer Chuck Betters, who officials say sold the property for the plant at a discount.

The system was recently put to the test when storms knocked out power to the authority's well pumps. Leaders said they were without power for two days but had no water disruption.

Officials say dramatic improvements in water line repair and installations also played a role.

Westinghouse is looking at vacant riverfront property for a microreactor facility, and 72 Steel is looking to build a new steel mill. Authority officials say the $18.5 million plant will satisfy any water demand.

"Everyone is on the same page, and I think that shows bigger and better things are ahead for the city," said Pennsylvania state Rep. Rob Matzie.