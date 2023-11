Coroner called to fire in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner was called to a fire in Beaver County on Friday.

Crews were called Friday just before 4 p.m. to a house fire on Buchanan Street in Aliquippa.

The fire is under control, and an investigation is underway into the cause.

No other information is available at this time.