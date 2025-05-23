Watch CBS News
Aliquippa basketball coach Nick Lackovich voted out by school board

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 22, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 22, 2025 16:49

Aliquippa boys basketball coach Nick Lackovich has been voted out by the district's school board.

Lackovich was voted out on Wednesday evening by a vote of 5-3, the Post-Gazette reported Thursday.

During his tenure at Aliquippa across two different stints, Lackovich won eight section titles, four WPIAL titles, and two PIAA titles.

Lackovich told the Post-Gazette he wasn't given a reason why the board voted him out of his position, but said he had a "gut feeling" that some school board members didn't care for him.

pxbxrive.jpg
Aliquippa boys basketball coach Nick Lackovich was ousted from his position by the school board and says he was given no reason for the move. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Lackovich elaborated on one incident where a student was kicked off of the team for a swearing incident, which led to Lackovich needing to defend himself to the school board.

Overall, Lackovich had a record of 185-41.

Aliquippa superintendent Phillip Woods nor athletic director Jen D'Amico were able to be reached for comment by the Post-Gazette. 

