Former Aliquippa basketball coach says he doesn't know why he was voted out by school board

Successful high school basketball coach in Pennsylvania blindsided after being ousted by school boar

Nick Lackovich said he was blindsided when the Aliquippa school board voted against renewing his contract as boys basketball coach.

Lackovich was ousted last week after a vote by the school board.

"For what I've done, what I've achieved at that school, that is like the ultimate slap in the face," he told KDKA on Wednesday. "You can't give me a reason?"

Lackovich said he is now looking for answers about why he lost his job two months after leading the team to the WPIAL championship game.

"I can't tell you exactly what it is because I've never been given a reason," he said.

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso asked, "You just want a reason?"

"Yeah, an honest reason, don't just try to pacify me," he said.

As the school board voted 5-3 against renewing his contract on May 21, Lackovich was holding an open gym session. He learned of the news in a text message.

"I'm really thinking that I'm coming back," he said. "I thought it would just be a formality. Usually in these kinds of situations, with the success I've had there, it usually should have been just a formality."

Aliquippa Superintendent Phillip Woods said he supported Lackovich and does not know why others on the board wanted a change. Sources told KDKA that the board is trying to hire a former student-athlete.

The (athletic director) gave me a sterling recommendation," Lackovich said. "Like I said, that's usually how it works. They give the recommendation, and the board either says 'yay' or 'nay.'"

During his tenure at Aliquippa across two different stints, Lackovich won eight section titles, four WPIAL titles and two PIAA titles. Overall, Lackovich had a record of 185-41.

A meeting at the high school is set for June 2 to discuss why Lackovich was let go.

"I would love to come back," he said. "This is something that I have built. I just have fond memories."

KDKA tried to contact several board members but did not hear back on Wednesday.