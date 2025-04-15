Alice Cooper, Judas Priest bringing co-headlining tour to Star Lake

Rock legend Alice Cooper and heavy metal icons Judas Priest will share the stage for a co-headlining tour across North America later this year.

The 22-city tour includes a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Oct. 1, 2025. Corrosion of Conformity will join as support for select dates.

"Coming off the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour and the release of their celebrated 19th studio album, Judas Priest remains a dominant force in metal," said a Live Nation press release. "Meanwhile, Alice Cooper, the godfather of theatrical rock, wraps up his 'Too Close For Comfort' tour this summer, promoting his most recent 'Road' album, and will have an as-yet-unnamed all-new show for this tour."

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. with select presales. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.