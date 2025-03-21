Former Beaver County teacher accused of having sex with a student appears in court

Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student appears in court

Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student appears in court

Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student appears in court

A former high school swimming coach was in court on Friday on charges that she had sex with a student.

The suspect, Alaina Marshall, was also a counselor at Riverside High School in Beaver County.

Marshall's preliminary hearing on charges that she was sexually involved with a student was waived. Meanwhile, her attorney said there is a lot more to the story.

"We're dealing with a very uncomfortable situation," said Steve Colafella.

Colafella, the defense attorney for the 30-year-old Marshall, after today's proceedings explained that she is facing 34 counts of sexual contact with a student and other similar charges.

"It was difficult today to see both families and what they're going through," he said.

The Beaver County District Attorney's Office said the victim is the one dealing with a difficult situation. According to court records, Marshall was a swim coach at the time she allegedly had sex with a male student repeatedly, and it started in January 2023, went through all of 2024, and investigators said nearly all of the alleged incidents happened in the pool room at the high school in North Sewickley Township.

"She's been a therapist and a professional person who has worked with children and adults for a long time," said Colafella.

Marshall is currently free on a $250,000 bond, but that could have many worried.

When asked if his client was a threat to children in the community Colafella was direct.

"Not at all."