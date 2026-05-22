After a Pittsburgh New Year's Day shooting, Airbnb rolls out new policy to combat parties

Pittsburgh has seen its fair share of headlines about short-term rentals going wrong, to the point where the Pittsburgh City Council has proposed legislation that would limit short-term rentals in the city.

Now, Airbnb itself is rolling out a policy to not only keep people safe but also protect the property, as well.

This comes after there have been two shootings in the last four years, and Airbnb's "anti-partying" system is trying to create a safer environment, because in the past, large crowds have led to violence.

Airbnb's "anti-partying" technology works to identify potential bookings that could be a higher risk for a disruptive party.

Last summer, nearly 11,000 people were blocked from booking, or they were redirected for Memorial Day Weekend. The hope, overall, is to promote responsible stays as partying is banned all year long for bookings made through Airbnb.

The company is also reminding prospective renters that those under 18 are not allowed to have an account, nor are they allowed to have a booking done for them.

To go along with the systems in place, there are other resources available; those include 24-hour safety, neighborhood support, and noise sensors.

Obviously, there's also the option to contact law enforcement for any disruptive parties or safety concerns.

Airbnb is warning potential renters that if they go against the new policies, they could be banned or face liability.

The full policy can be found on their website here.