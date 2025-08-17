AED equipment now installed in several Pittsburgh-area parks

Several parks across the Pittsburgh area will now have equipment for any cardiac emergencies that may take place.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, along with the Aliver Foundation, unveiled permanent AED units at Mellon Park, Schenley Park, and Schenley Oval on Saturday.

On top of the unveiling, special emergency demonstrations were also held, helping to teach the public how to use the new equipment in the case of an emergency.

"It could be the difference of saving someone's life or not," said Dante Colorito, a cardiac arrest survivor. "You're out in the park alone for a jog, there's no one else around you, you fall over and go into cardiac arrest. Who's going to be there? Nobody, really. But if we have these here, maybe that passerby is able to jump into action."

According to recent data, sudden cardiac arrest events affect nearly 360,000 people outside of hospitals each year nationwide.

Quick access to an AED and immediate CPR can double or triple survival rates.