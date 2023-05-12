Adoptable pets Sadie and Boomer: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sadie

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Sadie! This big girl is almost 2-years-old and ready for her new home! Sadie is very friendly and playful and would like to live in a home with adults only, or with children at least 13 years of age. She would love a family who will continue teaching her manners using positive reinforcement training. Could that be you?

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Boomer

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Boomer is friendly once he gets to know you but is not a lap cat. He is aloof at times. He lives with other cats in our cat room. We don't know why he has been waiting since August of 2018 for someone to take him home. If you think you might like to meet Boomer, call the shelter at 724-548-4520.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

