Adoptable pets Luigi and Rosa: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Luigi

Animal Friends 

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

It's Luigi time! Luigi arrived at Animal Friends when his owner could no longer care for him. Just like his video-game character namesake, this guy is kind-hearted, yet timid. Luigi will show you his winning personality during play sessions. He also loves to be brushed. Are you ready to meet this lovable underdog?

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Rosa

Orphans of the Storm 

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rosa's owner passed away. She was only used to seeing her, and if her family came, Rosa hid. She is shy but has learned to like us all at the shelter. She would do best in a one owner home, adult only, quiet. She is 10.

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 7:15 PM

