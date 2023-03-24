Adoptable pets Lucy, Ethel and Finn: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lucy & Ethel

Animal Friends

(Image Provided by Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Lucy and Ethel! They came to Animal Friends from another rescue in 2021. They were adopted shortly after arriving but were recently returned through no fault of their own. This sweet duo is warming up to the daily routines of the shelter again, but they are eager to find a new loving home together. Their curious personalities have them opening up to staff and volunteers and they frequently show how much they love each other by snuggling and grooming each other!

To find out more about how to adopt this bonded pair, visit this link and this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Finn

Orphans of the Storm

(Image Provided by Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Finn is a 4 1/2-year-old Labrador Retriever/Boxer mix. He's a great family dog. His family was going thru a divorce. Finn slept with them in bed. He was confined in the kitchen with his dog bed when they were gone. Knows some commands (e.g., sit, paw, lay down). Finn rides in the car. He fusses to let you know he needs to go outside. He watches over his family and is protective with strangers until he knows they are okay. Finn can be shy with new people. He needs a patient adopter who will let him have time to settle into a new home and know that he is okay and that he's not going to be moved again.

To find out more about how to adopt Finn, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- for Clyde an independent, orange and white cat

Click here -- for Moose and affectionate, Great Dane/German Shephard mix

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.