Parents question administrative shakeups at Laurel Highlands after sexual assault allegations

Months after multiple teacher investigations and criminal allegations rocked the Laurel Highlands School District, a major administrative shakeup is now raising questions about transparency and how those decisions were made.

For months, parents have demanded accountability after a series of scandals involving district employees. One teacher was charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, another was charged with trying to sexually assault a student and a third was placed on administrative leave over allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

Now, as Laurel Highlands announces a sweeping reorganization of its leadership team, the focus is shifting from who got moved where to whether the public was kept in the dark while those decisions were being made.

A letter sent to Laurel Highlands families this week details major changes to the district's administrative team. Administrators are taking on new responsibilities, moving into new positions and, in some cases, changing schools altogether.

District leaders describe the move as an effort to strengthen educational leadership and improve student outcomes. One parent we spoke with says the district needs an opportunity to move forward and restore confidence.

"I know a lot of people aren't happy, but I do think the principals that they do actively have working in the schools are people that really do care about the kids and no matter where they're placed, they're going to try their best," said guardian Gypsy Blake.

While some parents support the district's efforts, other parents have reached out to KDKA, questioning whether the leadership shakeup represents meaningful change and asking how those decisions were made.

The discussion intensified after incoming Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jessica Scott responded to a commenter online, writing that the district did not replace a retired administrator and that "everyone was moved and reassigned. So status quo."

"We haven't received any sort of cohesive plan on how they plan to train teachers in the future on how to avoid these issues, so it does seem sometimes we're doing the flashier changes and maybe not the more mundane ones that are going to affect the children long term," Blake said.

KDKA has also received allegations from other parents who believe portions of the reorganization may have been discussed outside the public view, potentially raising concerns about violations of the Sunshine Act.

Seeking answers, KDKA contacted Fayette County District Attorney Mike Auble, whose office has been involved in recent investigations connected to the district.

In a statement, Aubele said, "I really don't have any comment on it, unfortunately. They're obviously mixing some things up, but it's hard to see if it has anything to do with what we are investigating."

KDKA also reached out to Superintendent Jesse Wallace with questions about when the reorganization was developed, whether discussions occurred outside of public meetings and what changes have been implemented following the teacher investigations that have shaken confidence in the district.

Questions about the reorganization are expected to continue. The school board has a meeting on June 29, where community members will have a chance to publicly voice their opinions.