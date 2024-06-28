National Weather Service confirms 2 additional tornadoes in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service is confirming two more tornadoes from Wednesday's severe storms that caused widespread damage throughout western Pennsylvania.

At least five tornadoes have now been confirmed in our area.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in North Fayette Township, the NWS confirmed after surveying the damage. The tornado's path was about 6.9 miles long and 100 yards.

The other tornado was an EF-0 and struck near Mt. Morris in Greene County, the NWS said. Its path was about 0.25 miles and 65 yards wide.

No injuries were reported as a result of either tornado.

Those tornadoes are in addition to others confirmed by the NWS on Thursday.

An EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph touched down south of Route 22 in Westmoreland County, tearing a path from Delmont to Shieldsburg to New Alexandria.

An EF-1 with winds around 90 mph skipped along a path from Old Steubenville Pike near the intersection of Route 22 and Potato Run Garden Road in the area of Oakdale.

Another one appeared to end near Jeannette, though the National Weather Service hasn't released additional details on it.

Severe weather struck and moved through the area quickly on the evening of June 26, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

In North Versailles, Wednesday night's storms ruined a firework stand ahead of its busiest weekend.

"It lifted the tent up, it threw the tables, like a tornado or something, lifted those barrels up like they were nothing," Loving recalled.

He said he lost $50,000 worth of merchandise but said that TNT Fireworks will restock his tent soon.