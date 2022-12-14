Watch CBS News
Adam Sandler Live is coming to Pittsburgh in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh. 

He has added eleven new cities to the "Adam Sandler Live Tour" in 2023. He is going to be at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8th. 

Tickets are set to go on sale at 12:00 p.m. Friday for the general public at this link

Sandler produced and executed his first comedy special in 20 years when his show, "100% Fresh" hit the Netflix airwaves in 2018. In addition to the Pittsburgh show, Sandler added stops in Chicago, Columbus, Austin, Nashville and more.

December 14, 2022

