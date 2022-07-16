Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.

One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.

Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.

There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.

