What is Acrisure Stadium's bag policy? Here's what you can bring to the Steelers playoff game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting their first playoff game with fans in the stadium since 2018. If you're heading to Acrisure Stadium on Monday night to watch the black and gold take on the Texans, here's what you need to know about the bag policy.

Acrisure Stadium follows the NFL's clear bag policy, meaning that unless bags are 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches or smaller, they have to be clear.

According to the stadium's website, fans have to bring clear bags that aren't larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. If the bags have logos, they can't be more than 4.5 inches tall or 3.4 inches wide. Clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags, like Ziploc baggies, are allowed.

Exceptions are made for "medically necessary items" as well as diaper bags with "medically necessary items" after an inspection at the gate, the stadium says.

Other things to know

There are several other things fans can and can't bring. They can't bring items like seat cushions, but they can bring blankets and jackets. And while still cameras with lenses shorter than 6 inches are allowed, camera bags aren't.

Fans can't bring in alcohol, but they can bring in factory-sealed bottles of water or pop that are 24 ounces or less.

Drones are also "strictly prohibited," Acrisure Stadium's website says.

Also, remember that the stadium is cashless, but credit and debit cards are still accepted, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.