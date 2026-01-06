Steelers turn attention to Texans ahead of first-ever playoff matchup

On the heels of a dramatic, back-and-forth game for the AFC North crown, the Pittsburgh Steelers are quickly shifting focus to their next opponent in the Wild Card round, the Houston Texans.

Monday night's game between the Houston Texans (12-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) will mark the first playoff meeting between the two clubs.

The Steelers hold a 5-3 all-time record against the Texans, including a 3-1 home record. The Steelers have won three of the last four regular-season meetings, dating back to 2014.

Offensive opposition

The Texans enter the postseason as arguably the NFL's hottest team, riding a nine-game win streak.

Quarterbacking the Texans is former Ohio State product C.J. Stroud, who passed for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions during the regular season.

Perhaps Stroud's biggest weapon is wideout Nico Collins. Collins, 26, hauled in 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six scores this year.

A "kick-butt" defensive unit

Much of Houston's success this year can be traced back to its stout defense.

"They just got a kick-butt unit. They do," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.

Leading the charge are a pair of dangerous pass rushers, Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, plus defensive back Derek Stingley, who held teams to 17.3 points and 277.2 yards per game this season to set franchise marks in both categories.

"Our defense did a really nice job throughout the entire year," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Limiting points, specifically, that's what makes you a good defense."

Hunter finished the campaign with 15 sacks, while Anderson recorded 12 of his own.

Houston's 19 interceptions were also tied for third in the NFL and third-most in franchise history.

DK Metcalf returns to the fold

For the last two games to close out the season, the Steelers' offense has had to fight without its top receiving threat in DK Metcalf, who was serving a two-game suspension after getting into an altercation with a fan in Detroit.

"My teammates gave me another opportunity to come back," Metcalf said. "So just big shout out to them."

In his first season in Pittsburgh, Metcalf recorded 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could also benefit from having Metcalf on the field. Rodgers averaged 258 yards passing with four touchdowns and no picks in the past three games with Metcalf in the lineup.

The Steelers will host the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on Monday, Jan. 12, at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC.