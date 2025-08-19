Rep. Summer Lee plans to introduce Access to School Supplies Act

It's the back-to-school season and the Education Partnership is providing education resources for free.

"It's about making sure our teaching workforce in southwestern Pennsylvania feels supported and feel motivated and if there's one thing we've learned, it's that through providing teachers with specific solutions they need is where you see the best outcomes for students," said Josh Whiteside, the executive director of the Education Partnership.

The education partnership serves more than 200 schools. At least 7,000 educators are expected to come through the warehouse.

"While we're proud of this work, it should not exist. Teachers should already have everything that they need," said Whiteside.

That's why U.S Rep. Summer Lee plans to introduce the Access to School Supplies Act. It would ensure that students, teachers, librarians and support staff nationwide have access to essential school supplies at no cost.

"It's just one piece of the puzzle," said Lee.

But the puzzle piece could have trouble fitting into place with Democrats in the minority in both chambers, on top of the federal funding cuts and the dismantling of the Department of Education.

Lee said she knows there will be challenges.

"What we're actually doing is making sure that our Senate and our House versions are the same, so working closely with our Senate partnership so that we're introducing the strongest version of this bill possible," Lee said.

Until then, the Education Partnership will continue to fill the gap where school resources fall short.

"When a teacher leaves here, they leave with about $1,000 worth of resources for their classroom," explained Whiteside.