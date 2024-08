DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A vacant house that caught fire in Duquesne Saturday afternoon is now being investigated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to Sherman Avenue and Catherine Street after 2 p.m. Saturday. KDKA-TV video shows heavy flames and smoke coming from the home, which at one point, collapsed.

The abandoned home previously caught fire in June 2020.

An investigation into a cause is ongoing.