Armstrong County Humane officers seeking information regarding abandoned and starved dog

Patrick Damp
As colder weather begins to move into our area, taking care of your pets becomes even more important than usual. 

On Monday morning, the Armstrong County Humane Police Officers were alerted to a case that saw a dog starved and abandoned in Bethel Township. 

According to humane officers, around 4 a.m. on Monday morning, the dog was trapped by Dog Gone, Search, Trap, and Rescue, a volunteer group out of Pittsburgh. The boxer-pit mix was found on Logansport Road and was thin to the point that his ribs were visible. 

The dog was found abandoned and starved to the point where his ribs were visible. Armstrong County Humane Animal Allies

"We don't know much about this dog other than it appears he did not receive adequate food. He was wandering on a lonely road, shivering in the cold on the morning of our first snowfall," said Armstrong County Humane Police Officer Chris O'Donnell. 

After being brought to safety, the dog, now named Bud, was examined and found to have a body condition score of 1, which is the lowest, and indicates starvation. Bud was described as scared and traumatized, but has since been placed in a foster home where he might recover. 

Now, Armstrong County Humane Police Officers are seeking information about the dog, including who could be responsible for abandoning and starving the dog. They're asking anyone with information to contact them at 724-919-3043 or email them at humaneofficerac@gmail.com.

More information about the Armstrong County Humane Animal Allies and their work can be found at this link.

