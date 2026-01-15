Aaron Donald elected to the College Football Hall of Fame

Aaron Donald has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation announced the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class on Wednesday that included 18 players and four coaches, including Donald, who played four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh.

During his time at Pitt, Donald became one of the most accomplished defensive lineman in college football history, exemplified by his senior season in 2013 when he won the Bednarik, Lombardi, Nagurski and Outland trophies.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26, 2013: Defensive linemen Aaron Donald #97 of the Pittsburgh Panthers stands on the field during a game against the Bowling Green Falcons during the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl at Ford Field. The Panthers won 30-27. (Photo by David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images) Diamond Images

"Aaron Donald represents everything we value at Pitt: Humility, toughness and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Athletic Director Allen Greene.

Donald's senior season at Pitt saw him lead the NCAA with 28.5 tackles for loss.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said that Donald set a new standard at Pitt that he then carried into the NFL when he played for the Los Angeles Rams.

"What the world witnessed during his time in the NFL is a direct reflection of who he was right here in Pittsburgh," Narduzzi said.

Donald's stellar level of play didn't stop when he made the jump to play in the NFL as he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors three times and helped lead the Rams to winning Super Bowl LVI.

Last year, Donald's No. 97 jersey was retired during a ceremony at Acrisure Stadium and he was also inducted into Pitt's 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Former Pitt player and NFL great Aaron Donald holds up a plaque to celebrate his #97 jersey being retired at halftime of the Pitt vs. Notre Dame game on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Donald will officially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at an awards dinner in Las Vegas in December.