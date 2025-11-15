Aaron Donald's No. 97 jersey officially retired

The Pitt Panthers didn't get the desired result at the end of four quarters on Saturday, losing 37-15 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but the day wasn't completely devoid of memorable moments for the Panthers and their fans.

During a halftime ceremony, the Panthers officially retired Pittsburgh native and program legend Aaron Donald's No. 97 jersey.

Aaron Donald's No. 97 jersey is retired at a halftime ceremony during a game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. Mike Darnay/KDKA

"It's hard to put into words what it means to have my jersey retired," said Donald. "Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I'm grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn't. I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I'm truly blessed. To soon see my number hanging alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure. I will always love this University.

Donald, a Pittsburgh native and Penn Hills High School alumnus, played for the Panthers from 2010 to 2013.

Former Pitt player and NFL great Aaron Donald holds up a plaque to celebrate his #97 jersey being retired at halftime of the Pitt vs. Notre Dame game on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

He proved to be a force with the Panthers, registering 66 tackles for loss over his four seasons with the team, the most by an FBS interior defensive lineman since the NCAA began tracking the statistic in 2000, according to the school.

As a senior in 2013, Donald led the country with 28.5 tackles for loss while earning 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a blocked extra point. Donald was subsequently named a unanimous first-team All-American and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy, and Rotary Lombardi Award.

Donald now becomes the 11th player to have his jersey retired, joining other Pitt stars such as Mike Ditka (No. 89, 1958-60), Tony Dorsett (No. 33, 1973-76), Larry Fitzgerald (No. 1, 2002-03), and quarterback Dan Marino (No. 13, 1979-82).