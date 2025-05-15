Aaron Donald highlights 2025 Pitt Athletics hall of fame class

Pitt's athletics department has unveiled its hall of fame class for 2025, highlighted by three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

The eight new inductees to the hall of fame class are:

Aaron Donald, Pitt football from 2010 to 2013

Jerry DeMuro, Pitt swimming from 1973 to 1977

Jessica Dignon, Pitt softball from 2005 to 2008

Bob Jury, Pitt football from 1974 to 1977

Wanda Randolph, Pitt women's basketball from 1976 to 1979

Amanda Walker, Pitt track and field from 2001 to 2005

Sam Young, Pitt basketball from 2006 to 2009

Jack Anderson, Pitt band from 1986 to 2013

Pitt Athletic Director Allen Green said he knew that Pitt had an incredibly rich history upon arriving at the university.

"Over these past six months, I've gained an even deeper appreciation for that longstanding tradition of Panther excellence. Our newly elected Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class really captures that richness. I had the fortunate opportunity to personally speak with each of our new Hall of Famers to inform them of their selection, and their emotional responses underscored the impact Pitt Athletics had on their lives—emotionally moving beyond words. To be sure, shaking their hands in person this September will be my honor."

The inductees will be enshrined into Pitt's hall of fame on Friday, September 26 and recognized during Pitt's football game against Louisville on Saturday, September 27.