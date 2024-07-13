A weekend of hot weather expected across Pittsburgh begins Saturday temperatures in the 90s

By: KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Carl Lam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This will be another sweltering hot, hazy, humid, and muggy stretch across Western Pennsylvania. Expect the heat to last through the weekend and even into next week before things start to cool down.

With so much to do around Pittsburgh today, you'll want to stay cool and also stay hydrated! You can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be coasting into the upper 80s for areas like Clarion, Franklin, and Kittanning, and the low 90s from Zelienople to Connellsville and out to Morgantown.

The humidity will be more noticeable today too as those dew points get back into that muggy range, so it will feel like the mid-90s. There are a few chances for showers to roll through today, they will be spotty in nature and the best chance for any rain will come during the afternoon.

Weather conditions over the next 48 hours KDKA Weather Center

For the second half of your weekend, temperatures will get even warmer with highs returning to the low 90s with more sunshine once again. As we go into the afternoon and evening, there is a slightly better chance for some rain to move through that could lead to a few heavier downpours at times.

Is Sunday a washout? Absolutely not, but it is worth having some more flexibility in your plans for Sunday afternoon and evening.

By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are squarely into the low 90s and we could have a couple of First Alert Weather Days ahead for some extreme heat. There are also some thunderstorms possible on both days, just because we will have the ingredients for some pop-up rain shower activity.

We definitely need the rain and we'll take what we can get because parts of the area are under drought-like conditions.

Drought conditions in our area KDKA Weather Center

Cooler air will start to push in once we get to Wednesday afternoon as the rain and a cold front will start to shove that warm and humid air out of the region.