A couple of lines of rain showers will impact the Pittsburgh area today and tonight

A couple of lines of rain are going to impact the Pittsburgh area today and tonight.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now.

Aware: For the year, we have seen 29.74" of rain. This is behind the annual 'average' pace by 3.16".

Most of today is going to be dry, but don't forget the umbrella if you plan on being outside for a decent amount of time today.

Rain will work its way through our area from 9 a.m. to noon, and then two more lines of showers will have an impact on our area after 6 p.m. Rain totals will be low for the day, with most seeing less than a quarter inch.

Besides the rain and a couple of isolated storms, today will be mostly dry with highs near 60 degrees. Morning temperatures are in the 40s. I have noon temperatures hitting the mid-50s. Expect dry conditions for your afternoon hours.

When it comes to the rest of the week, temperatures will be slightly below average through Saturday with a nice warm-up just in time for the Steelers game on Sunday night.

Rain chances on Thursday are only for places north of I-80 and it looks like the next chance for rain in Pittsburgh comes on Sunday morning.

That rain is expected to be out of here easily by the time the Steelers take the field. It's doubtful that rain will have an impact on tailgating on Sunday afternoon.

