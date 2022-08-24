8th annual Britsburgh festival set to return next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's popular festival that celebrates all things British from across the pond will be back next month for the 8th year in a row.

The schedule for the annual festival has been announced with a number of different things planned over the week-long event.

Events will kick off on Monday, September 5 and run all week long.

The festival, put on by the British-American Connections Pittsburgh nonprofit group, will feature things like British beer, tea, history, architecture, Shakespeare, theatre, and more.

A number of free events will be available, while other events will require paid admission.

From afternoon tea, Shakespeare readings, keg tappings, and everything in between, there are a variety of events available throughout the week in different areas of the city.

