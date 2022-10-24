Watch CBS News
79-year-old woman killed in Armstrong Co. house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 79-year-old woman died following an afternoon house fire in Armstrong County.

The Armstrong County Coroner's Office says Judith Zacherl was found dead inside her home in Madison Township after the fire broke out around 1 p.m.

The fire is being investigated by the State Police's Fire Marshal.

There are no signs of foul play and her death has been ruled an accident.

