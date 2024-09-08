77-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Washington County

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A driver is dead after a crash in Peters Township.

The crash occurred just after noon on Sunday on Washington Road.

First responders say the driver, later identified as 77-year-old Sandra Zuraw, was headed north and lost control of the car. They say no other cars were involved.

Zuraw was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities say it's not clear if Zuraw was wearing a seatbelt, but the crash is being investigated as a medical incident.