7 face charges in alleged methamphetamine ring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven people are facing charges in an alleged methamphetamine ring.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Jaclyn Farabee, Merrieann Parr-Loar, Jami Rhodes, John Bizet, Rebecca Carn, Michael Vallor and Travis Frye are facing drug delivery and conspiracy to deliver charges.

The office said the criminal complaints allege the seven people delivered and conspired to deliver more than 3 1/2 pounds of meth to undercover detectives and confidential sources from February to August.

Officials said the investigation determined that sources for the meth were in Washington and Greene counties, among other places.