6th measles-associated death reported in Pennsylvania

A 39-year-old woman in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, has died after being diagnosed with measles, officials said.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office said that the woman died Saturday and that she had several underlying conditions, including a past diagnosis of measles with treatment.

"This is the first death in Franklin County in many years with a patient with a recent history of a measles diagnosis and meets the definition set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for a measles-associated death," the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office said it is not releasing any additional details surrounding the case that could identify the individual and no indication was given as to whether the woman was vaccinated or not.

This is the sixth measles-associated death in Pennsylvania so far this year.

In 2026, Pennsylvania has reported a total of 1,136 cases, 157 of which have been reported within the last seven days.

Measles vaccine

The measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine is safe and remains the best way to protect against measles, health officials say. The measles outbreak has prompted a growing number of people to get vaccinated.

State healthcare centers have administered more than 5,500 MMR vaccinations since April in communities affected by the outbreak, and nurses have given more than 8,500 doses of the vaccine at pop-up clinics across Pennsylvania.