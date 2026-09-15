18-year-old dies from measles-related complications, Mifflin County coroner says

An 18-year-old from Mifflin County has died from measles-related complications, Pennsylvania health officials announced on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the death in Mifflin County as well as a death in Jefferson County. Both individuals were unvaccinated, officials said.

"Following a review of medical records and all available investigative information, the cause of death was determined to be acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, a rare and severe neurological complication of measles. The manner of death was ruled Natural," Mifflin County Coroner Andrea Alcalde said in a news release.

"My thoughts are with the two families who lost loved ones to this highly-contagious virus, as Pennsylvania faces the worst measles outbreak in more than three decades," said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. "We remain committed to working with our partners across Pennsylvania to stem this outbreak and prevent more deaths. That means ensuring people have the facts about measles and access to the MMR vaccine - which kept measles outbreaks at bay for decades."

Two other measles-associated deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Aug. 25, becoming Pennsylvania's first deaths of this kind in 35 years.

Health officials advise that the best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person's immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection.

So far in 2026, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 693 measles cases across 38 counties.