6th annual Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride raises more than $40,000

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A charity motorcycle ride was held in memory of New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.

Officer Shaw was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2017.

The ride, which started at the Shrine Center in Cheswick, made its way through several communities, covering 75 miles. Organizers tell KDKA more than 700 bikers took part, raising over $40,000 for the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The money helps cadets attend the Allegheny County Police Academy.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 8:39 AM

