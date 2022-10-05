57-year-old man dies following dump truck crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash in Indiana County.

According to State Police, 57-year-old Thomas Mears, of Marion Center, Pa. was driving along Route 119 in White Township early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.

After hitting the guardrail, the truck hit an embankment, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Police say Mears was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.