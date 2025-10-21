Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato calls "500 in 500" housing initiative a success

Allegheny County celebrated an affordable housing milestone on Tuesday.

In 2024, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced the "500 in 500" initiative. The goal was to identify 500 available units in the next 500 days and make them accessible to people living in shelters or people who are experiencing homelessness. On Tuesday, she announced that the goal was met.

"It feels so good to be able to exist and not have to worry about being seen," said Andrea Johnson.

"I'm 30 years old now, and this is the first time I'm having a space of my own," she added. "I didn't see it happening."

For nearly three years, Johnson bounced from an Etna storage unit to shelters when she couldn't make rent. That all changed in November 2024, when she never looked back.

"It was over $500 for the rent." Johnson added. "Unfortunately, in 2024 again, November, I didn't make the rent again 'cause my temp job ended. That's when I heard about this program when I was in the shelter again."

Right now, Johnson lives in one of the 387 apartments that are occupied.