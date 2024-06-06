Pittsburgh-area leaders announce project to get homeless people into permanent housing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —State and local officials unveiled an ambitious plan on Thursday to get homeless people out of shelters and into permanent homes.

"We stand here ready to announce a new program to help move people out of shelter and into stable, safe and attainable homes," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

The project is called 500 in 500. The goal is to identify 500 available units in the next 500 days and make them accessible to people living in shelters or people who are experiencing homelessness.

According to local leaders, last year, shelters were occupied 75% of the time by low-needs individuals, while 46% had some source of income and 76% were people experiencing homelessness for the first time.

"This is an important step forward. We are excited about it and glad to see this moving forward," David Breingan with Lawrenceville United said.

Innamorato is calling on anyone with property to be a part of making the project a success.

"It's going to be a matter of really engaging with property owners, developers, property managers on getting those units online to move from those lists that are already on our system," Innamorato said. "We are already trying within the current system that exists, so this is about adding the units online."

The county is even willing to renovate nursing homes. The money from the project will come from various places, including the American Rescue Plan.

Congresswoman Summer Lee is working to secure $3 million for the plan.

"We know that housing is about so much more than just a roof and walls," Lee said. "It plays a role in every aspect of our lives."