5-day-old infant dies after being found unresponsive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A five-day-old boy has died after being found unresponsive by Pittsburgh police.

Police, fire and EMS services were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after learning that the boy was unresponsive.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police added.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.