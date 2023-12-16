5-day-old infant dies after being found unresponsive
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A five-day-old boy has died after being found unresponsive by Pittsburgh police.
Police, fire and EMS services were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after learning that the boy was unresponsive.
The boy was taken to Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police added.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.