4th boy accuses Butler County man of indecent assault

A Butler County EMT involved with a youth football program already accused of sexually assaulting three boys now faces a new claim.

A fourth boy has accused Nathan Mitchell of indecent assault. Court documents show that Mitchell was charged on Friday with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors, among others.

According to the criminal complaint, the latest victim was interviewed by law enforcement earlier this month. In a similar fashion to the allegations already against him, the boy said he had been sleeping over at Mitchell's house, according to the criminal complaint.

The boy allegedly told investigators about two instances where he had eaten an unidentified gummy and woke up feeling wet in the buttocks area, with the most recent incident happening four to five weeks ago.

Mitchell's preliminary hearing for the new charges is set for November, according to court documents.

He was a part-time EMT with Quality EMS and was involved in a youth football program in Adams Township.

Nathan Mitchell appears in court

Earlier this month, Mitchell was in court after being accused of sexually assaulting three boys. The courtroom in Butler County that day was filled with tears and anger as the three boys, all under the age of 11, testified about the things Mitchell allegedly did to them.

Investigators previously said that Mitchell preyed on children who were closest to him, as the first three victims were friends with his two sons.

The hearing also revealed more about Mitchell's past. Before moving to Pennsylvania, court records showed he was known by his former name of Joshua Werkman. In 2008, he was convicted of child molestation in California, but those charges were dismissed, and he then secured a certificate of rehabilitation and legally changed his name to Nathan Mitchell.

