42-year-old man shot and killed outside of Penn Hills apartment complex

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A 42-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times early on Sunday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 3 a.m. this morning, they were called to the parking lot of Penn Towers on Frankstown Road for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

