Girl Scouts sell lemonade, helping Pittsburgh nonprofit raise thousands of dollars

Pennsylvania Girl Scouts' lemonade stand raises money for One Day to Remember

Pennsylvania Girl Scouts' lemonade stand raises money for One Day to Remember

Pennsylvania Girl Scouts' lemonade stand raises money for One Day to Remember

Sometimes life can be sour in a real way. And as the old saying goes: if life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Some girls in Wexford, along with several other people around Allegheny County, spent all day Monday selling lemonade, trying to help people going through a tough time.

Twenty Girl Scouts set up outside of the Oxford Athletic Club were trying to make cash in a very refreshing way. The only thing sweeter than the sales staff was what they were supplying.

"We have regular lemonade with boba, pink lemonade with boba, then there's two regular and cookies," said Girl Scout Reagan Lynn Kennedy.

Amy Fleming, the co-founder of 412 Gives Back, said, "We're a group of all-female volunteers, and our purpose is to team up with local nonprofits in the Pittsburgh area and raise money and awareness on their behalf."

This year, the target organization was One Day to Remember, which provides outings to families with young children when a parent has advanced-stage cancer. The girls outside the Oxford Athletic Club weren't the only ones working.

"This year, we have 27 stands throughout Pittsburgh," Fleming said.

The girls at the Oxford Athletic Club also provided their own artistic advertising, and it seemed like business was pretty good.

"I think we're doing better this year," said Girl Scout Madison Ann Kennedy.

412 Gives Back tallied over $16,000 for One Day to Remember this year.