41-year-old man reported missing out of Ligonier Borough

LIGONIER BOROUGH, PA (KDKA) - The Ligonier Valley Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding 41-year-old Michael Smidlein.

According to police, Smidlein left work on March 22 at around 8:30 a.m. and never returned home. He drives a 2004 tan Dodge Dakota four-door pickup truck that is missing a rear bumper with the license plate ZVS-9459.

Smidlein left his phone and wallet at home and there has been no contact since he left for work on Wednesday morning.

He is known to frequent the Shadyside and Aspinwall areas of Allegheny County, and owns a painting company called Papa's Painting, Inc. Police also say he has acquaintances n the Derry and Greensburg areas who he was in contact with before his disappearance.

According to police, they believe there are concerns for his health. Due to the unusual circumstances around his disappearance, police are trying to locate him immediately.

Anyone with information should call Ligonier Valley Police at 724-238-5105 or 911.