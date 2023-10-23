Watch CBS News
4-year-old boy dies after drowning in Washington Township

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A four-year-old boy is dead after drowning over the weekend.

The Washington County Coroner's Office confirms Liam Vanderlee was found unresponsive in an outdoor swimming pool in Washington Township.

The incident reportedly happened during a birthday party.

He was rushed to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where he later died.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 11:35 PM

