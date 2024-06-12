4-month-old died from cocaine overdose, Beaver County coroner says

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 4-month-old baby in Beaver County is dead, the coroner says, from a cocaine overdose.

The baby died last fall, but what caused her death is just coming to light.

After seven months of speculation, the Beaver County coroner released his findings. Taniyah Harvey died from cocaine toxicity.

Boundary Street is typically quiet. On any given day, you'll find folks sitting on their front porches talking with fellow neighbors.

But on Oct. 30, 2023, it was lined with police cruisers and emergency vehicles after Harvey was found unresponsive in her house.

"Four months. Hmm. Sad story," one neighbor said.

When the tragic news of 4-month-old Harvey's death hit this close-knit community, shock and sadness were felt by family, friends, and strangers alike.

"That's sad. It is. But what are you going to do? I wish I could have helped the baby, but I couldn't do [anything]," neighbor LaTonya Binns said.

Details surrounding that fateful morning of Oct. 30 are still unclear.

What is known is Aliquippa police responded to a house on Boundary Street for reports of an unresponsive baby. That baby, later identified as Harvey, was rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital, where she died five days later.

"Whatever was found, whatever that child got its hands on, you don't put an ashtray in front of a child. They're going to put the cigarette butts in their mouth. They don't know," neighbor Adrian Zajac said.

KDKA-TV has reached out to the district attorney to find out if charges are expected but hasn't heard back.