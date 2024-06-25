38-year-old man killed in shooting near Butler County Community College

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 38-year-old man was killed late Monday night in a shooting at a home near Butler County Community College.

Butler Township Police say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. along Spooner Drive.

Police say officers were called for reports of a shooting and found that a 38-year-old man was shot and killed.

Several people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting were detained by police during their investigation.

Police say that 27-year-old Nathan Michael is facing criminal homicide charges in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, who say that more details surrounding the shooting will be released later.

The victim has yet to be identified.