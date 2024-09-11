Watch CBS News
35-year-old West Virginia man killed in Washington Co. crash

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from West Virginia was killed on Tuesday in a crash along Interstate 70 in Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner's Office says that 35-year-old Christopher Clutter, of Wheeling, died when his vehicle left the roadway while traveling westbound on Interstate 70 in Donegal Township.

The coroner's office says the crash happened sometime between 4:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

