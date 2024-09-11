35-year-old West Virginia man killed in Washington Co. crash

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from West Virginia was killed on Tuesday in a crash along Interstate 70 in Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner's Office says that 35-year-old Christopher Clutter, of Wheeling, died when his vehicle left the roadway while traveling westbound on Interstate 70 in Donegal Township.

The coroner's office says the crash happened sometime between 4:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.