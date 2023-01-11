3 shot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said officers found two men and a boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after they were called to Chartiers Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

All three were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.

County police are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.