3 shot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday afternoon. 

Allegheny County police said officers found two men and a boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after they were called to Chartiers Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. 

All three were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.

County police are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on January 11, 2023 / 5:04 PM

