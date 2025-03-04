3 men charged in Westmoreland County drive-by shooting

Three young men are facing charges following a drive-by shooting that happened in Mt. Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says that 20-year-old Nino Manno, 18-year-old Ronan Hunter, and 21-year-old Joshua Gross are accused of firing shots into a home along Poker Road in Mt. Pleasant Township early on Sunday morning.

According to the DA's office, Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to the scene and found damage from gunfire to the front door of the home and a side window of the home.

The DA's office says troopers found shell casings and bullet fragments at the home and in the surrounding area.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at Manno's home and vehicle and found a gun along with spent shell casings inside the vehicle.

All three men were taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and held on $500,000 bail. All three were unable to post bail and have preliminary hearings scheduled for later this month.

The DA's office says State Police troopers identified a fourth person believed to be involved, but criminal charges haven't been filed at this point.