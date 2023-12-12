Watch CBS News
3 malnourished puppies found in Fayette County now in foster home

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) - Three malnourished puppies that were found on the side of a road in Fayette County last week are now in foster care.

The puppies were found in a cardboard box soaked in urine before they were dropped off at White Oak Animal Safe Haven. The shelter says they named the puppies Mighty, Mira and Maddox.

The shelter is not yet accepting adoption applications.

