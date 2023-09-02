Watch CBS News
3 charged in Canonsburg drive-by shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)  — Three people are charged in a drive-by shooting in Canonsburg.

Dillon Britt, Brett Carroll and Jessica Chatman-Carroll were charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses.

On July 23, police say they found bullets at an apartment on Perry Como Street. Witnesses told police that the shots came from a minivan, which led police to the three suspects. Police said they were inside the vehicle. 

