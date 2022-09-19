2nd sexual assault in 2 weeks at Pitt raises alarms among students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second sexual assault in as many weeks is raising alarms at the University of Pittsburgh, where female students are being advised by the university to take extra precautions to stay safe.

The latest attack happened on the 200 block of North Dithridge St. after midnight on Friday. Though technically not on the Pitt campus, word of the assault has sent a late summer chill through the student body.

"It's scary, you can't walk around by yourself anymore," sophomore Abby Colleran said. "You don't know what's going to happen."

The first happened on University Place in the early evening of Sept. 6. University police subsequently identified and interviewed the suspect. He apparently has not yet been charged, and police will only say the investigation continues.

The second assailant is described as a college-aged Asian male who is 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and weighs 140 pounds. The victim told police he was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and referred to himself as "Beck." Police interviewed the victim at UPMC Mercy Hospital early Saturday morning, but they have not confirmed if she is a Pitt student.

However, Pitt police have sent out emails informing students of the assaults and advising them to be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups at night and report any suspicious activity.

"I have night classes that I already get rides for cause I don't like walking around on campus at night," junior Emma Pugh said. "And if I do have to walk around, I always go out with my roommates or a group of people. I carry all kinds of things with me like pepper spray."

But some students are looking for greater action than just email warnings.

"We should fix the source of the problem and not advise women to walk in groups," senior Anastasia Mokhon said. "That's all I have to say."

Pitt police are working with Pittsburgh police on investigating.