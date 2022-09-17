Watch CBS News
University of Pittsburgh police investigating alleged sexual assault, issue alert to students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- University of Pittsburgh police have issued a crime alert to their students as they investigate a reported sexual assault.

Campus police and Pittsburgh police were called to North Dithridge Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The alleged incident happened between midnight and 1 a.m., police said.

Police describe the suspect as being a college-aged male of Asian descent. He is 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was wearing a red, Hawaiian-style, button-up shirt with khaki shorts. He identified himself as "Beck," police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Pitt campus police 412-624-2121 at or Pittsburgh police at 412-255-2827. 

